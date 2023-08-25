ADVERTISEMENT
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi stays after Akshay's family extends apology

In Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya, the family extended a heartfelt plea for Prachi to reconsider her decision of leaving the house, leading to a deeply emotional moment. Touched by their genuine regret, Prachi agrees to stay .

Author: Manisha Suthar
25 Aug,2023 11:00:29
Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. As per the plot, Akshay publicly humiliates Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) and makes derogatory remarks in front of a gathered crowd. Accusing her of being the root of the problem, he condemns her character. Prachi is left in a state of disbelief. However, the situation takes an unexpected turn when Ranbir, unable to bear Prachi’s humiliation, attacks Akshay. The two soon get into a fight.

Prachi comes to her room and feels furious. She starts packing her bag and decides to leave Tandon’s house. Meanwhile, Mihika (Aafreen Dabestani) gets angry at Akshay for accusing and insulting Ranbir and Prachi. She also calls him a scared mouse as he was hiding behind a wall when Prachi was in danger during the mall attack during which Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) saved Prachi’s life. As Prachi comes out with her bag, the family is shocked to see her leaving the house. Akshay tries to stop Prachi.

In the coming episode, the family extended a heartfelt plea for Prachi to reconsider her decision to leave the house, leading to a deeply emotional moment. Touched by their genuine regret, Prachi gets emotional and ultimately agrees to stay. Amidst the emotional atmosphere, Akshay steps forward and earnestly pleads to Prachi for forgiveness. Despite his sincere regret, Prachi refuses to forgive him.

What will happen next? Will Akshay manage to win Prachi’s trust again?

To know what happens next on Kumkum Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

