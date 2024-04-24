Kumkum Bhagya Spoiler: Prachi Tries To Save Krishna, Rajvansh And Poorvi Fight In The Middle Of Road

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. As seen so far, Prachi ( Mugdha Chaphekar) and Trisha reach KK’s location. Hiding in a box, both try to understand the kidnappers’ plan, but the goons find something fishy.

Kumkum Bhagya Spoiler

In the upcoming episode, the audience will witness intense drama when a goon informs the boss that a girl named Prachi took Krishna (Krishna Kaul) with her. On the other hand, Poorvi and Rajvansh, who are out in search of Krishna, once again start their quirky fight in the middle of the road. Soon, they get a lift from an unknown person. But hearing their fight, the unknown person stops the car and asks Rajvansh (Abrar Qazi) and Poorvi ( Ranchi Sharma) to come out of his car.

While Prachi is on a mission to save KK, she courageously takes KK with her in the wheelchair where the kidnapper warns her, or else, along with KK, she will also get killed. However, Prachi ignores his warning and approaches to save KK. Soon, a goon makes Prachi unconscious.

How will Prachi save KK?