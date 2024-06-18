Kumkum Bhagya Spoiler: Purvi And RV Come Close Amidst Terror Attack

Zee TV’s popular show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen an interesting twist in the last few days. According to the plot, Purvi (Rachi Sharma) enters the hotel to save RV (Abrar Qazi), but her plan fails, as she gets exposed in front of the goons. While RV and Purvi hide in the hotel, a goon asks Purvi the reason for staying loyal to RV as he is cheating on her because he was in the hotel with a girl. However, Purvi ignores him.

In the upcoming episode, you will see Purvi and RV hiding in a hotel corridor. RV blames Purvi for creating a mess. However, Purvi makes it clear to RV that she only wants to save him. Amidst their fighting, both come close to each other, creating a romantic moment. They also indulge in a cute fight while trying to escape. Later, Ranbir also comes to the hotel and plans an escape to get out safely from the hotel.

It will be interesting to see how RV and Ranbir play the lead and save Purvi and the other hostages.

Kumkum Bhagya is a love story about Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia, who met destiny. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).