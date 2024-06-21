Kumkum Bhagya Spoiler: Purvi Becomes Goons Target, RV Distress

Zee TV’s popular show, Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms has seen interesting dramas in the past few days with RV getting trapped by the terrorists as a hostage in the hotel. As per the previous episode, Purvi (Rachi Sharma) somehow manages to get RV (Abrar Qazi) out of the goons trap. But in the surprising turn of incidents, Purvi and RV again get caught by the goons. While one of the goons reveal that truth that RV is cheating her as he was in the hotel with some other girl. Later RV and Purvi fight amidst the critical situation. And then comes Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) in the scene who comes up with an escape plan.

In the upcoming episode, you will see an interesting twist when the goons find out that Purvi is a fake nurse, they implement their actual plan. The goons separate RV and Ranbir from Purvi. Later, the goons put a bomb around Purvi to threaten RV and get their demands fulfilled. Not only that they show the live footage on TV to scare the Chief Minister. Ranbir promises the goons to fulfill their demand if they leave him. On the other hand, Khushi worries about her little sister but RV’s family says nobody will save Purvi. But Khushi looks for idea to get her sister out of trouble.

It will be interesting to see how RV and Ranbir will save Purvi.

Kumkum Bhagya is a love story about Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia, who met destiny. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).