Kumkum Bhagya Spoiler: Purvi Doubts Monisha, Harleen Taunts Her

In the past few weeks, the audience has seen interesting dramas in Zee TV’s popular show Kumkum Bhagya. As per the previous episodes, RV (Abrar Qazi) once again talks rudely with Purvi (Ranchi Sharma). On the other hand, though Purvi is bailed out, the housemates are not behaving well with her. Later, Harleen orders RV to marry Monisha, which Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) overhears.

In the upcoming episode, you will see Monisha and Purvi come face to face. Monisha tries to make Purvi feel dull. But Purvi backfires and reveals that she knows Monisha has only exchanged the fake notes suitcase, and she will bring the truth in front of everyone no matter what. However, Monisha is not bothered by Purvi’s warning.

Later, at the lunch table, Monisha reveals that the cops will come to take Purvi in the morning. Hearing this, Harleen taunts her that she might not come home today, which surprises everyone. Purvi feels emotional, and her eyes get full of water. But RV takes a stand and supports Purvi and says she will surely come home, which angers Harleen. Later, Monisha tries to make Purvi feel down; however, Purvi has decided to stand still.

On the other hand, at night, Monisha adores RV’s big picture in her room. She hugs the photo and blushes. What will happen in the coming episodes will be interesting to see.

Kumkum Bhagya is a love story about Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia, who met destiny. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).