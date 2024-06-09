Kumkum Bhagya Spoiler: Purvi’s Life In Danger, Monisha Requests RV To Leave Her

In Zee TV’s popular show Kumkum Bhagya, the audience has seen major twists when Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) and Prachi’s (Mugdha Chaphekar) meet after 20 years. As per the previous episode, Purvi (Rachi Sharma) expresses her gratitude to RV (Abrar Qazi) for helping her and standing by her side in these difficult times. Monisha decides to show Purvi how much RV loves her by celebrating her and RV’s Love Anniversary. However, RV forgets about the Love Anniversary and ignores Monisha, which upsets her.

In a surprising turn of events, Purvi and RV come close in the bedroom. Later, RV learns that today is his Love Anniversary with Monisha, so they both head for a romantic dinner. While Monisha plans for her date, Purvi’s sister Khushi overhears everything, which leaves her tensed. However, during the anniversary celebration, everyone panics due to the intervention of some terrorists. Monisha and RV try to escape, but when RV hears Purvi’s voice and finds her tangled with a time bomb, he gets confused about what he should do while Monisha asks him to leave her and run.

It will be interesting to see whether RV will save Purvi or he will choose to escape with Monisha.

Kumkum Bhagya is a love story about Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia, who met destiny. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).