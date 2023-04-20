Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir and Prachi find Khushi

Ranbir and Prachi find Khushi in Zee TV's show Kumkum Bhagya

Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, has received tremendous response and kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. As seen so far, Balbira takes Khushi away from the haveli as the police enter. Ranbir questions one of the goons about Khushi. However, he refuses to reveal details. Soon, Ranbir starts beating him, and the police stop him. Ranbir then takes matters into his hand and takes a disguise to save Khushi.

Ranbir wears a long coat with a big hat and comes before Prachi. The latter gets scared and tries to run away. Ranbir holds his hand and pushes her close to him. Prachi gets angry and raises his hand to slap Ranbir, but the latter reveals his face, which shocks Prachi.

In the coming episode, Prachi and Ranbir weave a plan to save Khushi. While Ranbir goes to the ground floor to find her, Prachi stays on the first floor. When the old lady takes the girls down, Prachi notices Khushi and feels elated. Prachi manages to pull Khushi, and they hide in a room. Prachi informs them of the same Ranbir, and he comes to meet them. Finally, Ranbir and Prachi reunite with Khushi and decide to escape from the haveli safely.

Will they succeed in going out safely?

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

To know what happens next on Kumkum Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!