ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir attacks Akshay for humiliating Prachi

Akshay accuses Prachi of being the root of the problem, he condemns her character. However, the situation takes an unexpected turn when Ranbir, unable to bear Prachi's humiliation, attacks Akshay in Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya.

Author: Manisha Suthar
23 Aug,2023 12:19:14
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir attacks Akshay for humiliating Prachi 844918

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, is entertaining audiences with engaging drama. According to the storyline, Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) confesses to Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) that the marriage drama with Akshay was fake and that she never actually married him. Prachi also admits her feelings for Ranbir and while confessing his love, she hugs him.

On the other hand, Mayank kidnaps Mihika just before the engagement ceremony and the family gets worried. Ranbir feels Rhea (Tina Philp) has kidnapped Mihika and goes to confront her. However, Prachi supports Rhea which irks Ranbir. The latter decides to go but Rhea gets violent and soon, she holds a gun in her hand and points it at Ranbir. Prachi and Ranbir get shocked by Rhea’s action. Soon, Rhea shoots at Ranbir but he saves himself. Mayank brings Mihika to Pradeep’s house, but she manages to send her location to her family and Ranbir. Later, Mihika manages to flee from Rhea and Mayank’s clutches. The police arrest Mayank.

In the coming episode, the Tandon family returns home after safely saving Mihika. However, Akshay publicly humiliates Prachi and makes derogatory remarks in front of a gathered crowd. Accusing her of being the root of the problem, he condemns her character. Prachi is left in a state of disbelief. However, the situation takes an unexpected turn when Ranbir, unable to bear Prachi’s humiliation, attacks Akshay. The two soon get into a fight.

What will happen next? Will Prachi stop Akshay and Ranbir’s fight?

To know what happens next on Kumkum Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: After the accident plan fails, Nidhi decides to kill Preeta with poison 844910
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: After the accident plan fails, Nidhi decides to kill Preeta with poison
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Haider decides to leave the house 844802
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Haider decides to leave the house
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Radha meets Mohan 844781
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Radha meets Mohan
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Lakshmi refuses to return with Rishi to Oberoi house 844502
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Lakshmi refuses to return with Rishi to Oberoi house
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Damini drives her car over Radha? 844478
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Damini drives her car over Radha?
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: OMG! Rhea to shoot at Ranbir 844471
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: OMG! Rhea to shoot at Ranbir
Latest Stories
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Spoiler: Vijay motivates a shattered Vandana 844960
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Spoiler: Vijay motivates a shattered Vandana
Will Kartik's decision to propose Yuvika create more obstacles for her in Sony SAB's Vanshaj? 844942
Will Kartik’s decision to propose Yuvika create more obstacles for her in Sony SAB’s Vanshaj?
Corset top is the favourite item in my wardrobe: Reva Kaurase 844937
Corset top is the favourite item in my wardrobe: Reva Kaurase
SRK starrer 'Jawan' gets U/A certified by CBFC, deets inside 844931
SRK starrer ‘Jawan’ gets U/A certified by CBFC, deets inside
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad's cries bring Sahiba back to life 844928
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad’s cries bring Sahiba back to life
From Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara to Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, here are the five upcoming fresh pairings to look forward to 844924
From Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara to Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, here are the five upcoming fresh pairings to look forward to
Read Latest News