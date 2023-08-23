Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir attacks Akshay for humiliating Prachi

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, is entertaining audiences with engaging drama. According to the storyline, Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) confesses to Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) that the marriage drama with Akshay was fake and that she never actually married him. Prachi also admits her feelings for Ranbir and while confessing his love, she hugs him.

On the other hand, Mayank kidnaps Mihika just before the engagement ceremony and the family gets worried. Ranbir feels Rhea (Tina Philp) has kidnapped Mihika and goes to confront her. However, Prachi supports Rhea which irks Ranbir. The latter decides to go but Rhea gets violent and soon, she holds a gun in her hand and points it at Ranbir. Prachi and Ranbir get shocked by Rhea’s action. Soon, Rhea shoots at Ranbir but he saves himself. Mayank brings Mihika to Pradeep’s house, but she manages to send her location to her family and Ranbir. Later, Mihika manages to flee from Rhea and Mayank’s clutches. The police arrest Mayank.

In the coming episode, the Tandon family returns home after safely saving Mihika. However, Akshay publicly humiliates Prachi and makes derogatory remarks in front of a gathered crowd. Accusing her of being the root of the problem, he condemns her character. Prachi is left in a state of disbelief. However, the situation takes an unexpected turn when Ranbir, unable to bear Prachi’s humiliation, attacks Akshay. The two soon get into a fight.

What will happen next? Will Prachi stop Akshay and Ranbir’s fight?

