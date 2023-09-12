Television | Spoilers

Ranbir comes to the hospital along with the family. However, the police arrive and arrest Ranbir as Akshay files an abetment of suicide case against him in Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, keeps viewers engaged with its gripping storyline and intense character dynamics. According to the storyline, Akshay calls off Ranbir and Mihika’s marriage Ranbir decides to leave Tandon mansion after the big revelation. However, Mihika tries to stop him. As soon as Ranbir leaves, heartbroken Mihika attempts suicide. The family is shocked by Mihika’s action.

Akshay (Abhishek Malik) and the other family members take Mihika to the hospital. While the doctors operate her, Akshay goes to police station to register a suicide complaint. However, Akshay also files an FIR against Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) stating that he is the reason behind Mihika’s actions.

In the coming episode, Manpreet calls Ranbir and informs him about Mihika’s suicide attempt. Soon, Ranbir comes to the hospital along with the family. However, the police arrive and arrest Ranbir as Akshay files an abetment of suicide case against him. The families try to stop the police but they take Ranbir along and put him in jail.

Kumkum Bhagya Ep 2536 11th September 2023 Written Episode Update

Mihika attempts suicide and is rushed to the hospital. Akshay goes to the police station to register a suicide complaint. However, Akshay also files an FIR against Ranbir stating that he is the reason behind Mihika’s actions

What will happen next? Will Prachi save Ranbir?

To know what happens next on Kumkum Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!