Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir makes a successful escape to marry Prachi

Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last week. According to the storyline, Akshay gains consciousness, and his brother Abhay reveals to him that a guy has taken his place and is marrying Prachi. Akshay gets shocked. He decides to kidnap Ranbir and lock him inside the bathroom.

Akshay and Abhay begin to execute their plan. Akshay gets dressed up as a groom. Meanwhile, Abhay switches off the light in the entire house. The family members begin to check the switchboard. Soon, Abhay comes and kidnaps Ranbir amidst the hustle. Akshay takes Ranbir’s place and sits in the mandap. Abhay locks Ranbir inside the bathroom. However, Aaliya’s goons misunderstand Akshay to be Ranbir and kidnap him. They inform Aaliya about the same.

In the coming episode, Ranbir, who is locked in the bathroom, plans to sneak out. He overhears Akshay’s sister’s voice and bangs the bathroom door. She opens the door, but Ranbir hides. While she looks out for someone in the bathroom, Ranbir fools her and sneaks out. Ranbir takes the groom’s place and sits beside Prachi. Meanwhile, Aaliya celebrates as she thinks that she has finally kidnapped Ranbir and will get him married to Rhea.

OMG! Will Ranbir and Prachi marry?

Kumkum Bhagya has been one of the longest-running shows on television. It features Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) and Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) as the leads.

