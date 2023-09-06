Television | Spoilers

Ranbir lights a paper on fire and places it near the fire alarm. Akshay comes out of the room leaving Prachi alone. Ranbir takes advantage of the situation and brings semi-conscious Prachi safely out of the room in Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya.

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen major drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Akshay’s seemingly innocent gesture takes a sinister twist when he offers Prachi some spiked sweets. Prachi, initially unsuspecting, insists Akshay eat too, but to her surprise, he adamantly refuses. Prachi decides to try one herself as it is a Prashad. As the minutes pass, Prachi begins to feel drowsy and Akshay decides to take advantage of the situation.

Mayank calls Mihika and threatens her. However, Mihika ignores his threat calls. Soon, Mayank lands at Mihika’s house and tries to come inside via the window. However, scared Mihika calls Ranbir for help. He manages to scare Mayank by informing him that the police have arrived. Mayank gets worried and soon leaves Mihika’s house.

In the coming episode, Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) worries for Prachi and hence comes up with a plan. He lights a paper on fire and places it near the fire alarm. As soon as the fire alarm starts, people in the hotel panic and run towards the exit. Akshay also comes out of the room leaving Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) alone. Ranbir takes advantage of the situation and brings semi-conscious Prachi safely out of the room. Ranbir understands Akshay’s (Abhishek Malik) plan and makes Prachi rest in his room. However, Prachi tries to come close to Ranbir.

What will happen next? Will Ranbir manage to stop her?

