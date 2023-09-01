Television | Spoilers

Ranbir fakes an act of being sick and asks Akshay to take the driving seat. Meanwhile, Ranbir sleeps in Prachi’s lap on the back seat to make Akshay jealous in Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya.

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen major drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Akshay decides to seek revenge on Ranbir after learning the truth about their marriage. He believes that Prachi wants to move ahead in life but Ranbir is stopping him from doing so. Akshay (Abhishek Malik) confronts Ranbir about his past life. Soon, Ranbir mentions that Akshay and Prachi don’t have a husband-and-wife relationship. However, Akshay informs him about his honeymoon plan during his business trip. This angers Ranbir.

Ranbir in a drunken state rests in his room. Mihika comes to meet him and decides to confess her love. However, before Mihika can disclose her feelings, Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) makes a shocking revelation. Ranbir tells Mihika that he loves Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) and has feelings for her. Mihika is shocked to learn about Ranbir’s love for Prachi.

In the coming episode, Akshay and Prachi leave for their trip but their car breaks down and they try to take a lift. However, they end up running into Ranbir, who offers them a lift. Akshay decides to take a lift from Ranbir to enjoy his trip with Prachi. However, while travelling, Ranbir fakes the act of being sick and asks Akshay to take the driving seat. Meanwhile, Ranbir sleeps in Prachi’s lap in the back seat to make Akshay jealous.

What will happen next? Will Akshay and Ranbir’s tanshan continue?

To know what happens next on Kumkum Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!