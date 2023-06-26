ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir's jealousy leads to destruction in Prachi's marriage

Ranbir witnesses Prachi’s room beautifully decorated and gets frustrated. Consumed by anger and heartbreak, Ranbir takes out his frustration by ruining the beautifully decorated room meant for Prachi and Akshay's first night in Zee TV's show Kumkum Bhagya.

Author: Manisha Suthar
26 Jun,2023 11:37:09
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir's jealousy leads to destruction in Prachi's marriage

Loyal viewers of Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, have witnessed thrilling twists in the recent episodes. According to the storyline, Prachi and Ranbir unexpectedly cross paths at Akshay’s house. Initially, they have a few hit-and-miss moments. As fate would have it, Ranbir finds himself at the same location where Prachi is present. While Prachi passes by, Ranbir bumps into him. Prachi and Ranbir get shocked to witness each other at Akshay’s house. Their encounter leads to mixed emotions, with Prachi and Ranbir experiencing a whirlwind of feelings. Prachi stops Ranbir from ruining her first day in her new house. However, Ranbir refuses to stop and leaves.

In the coming episode, Prachi tries to hide Ranbir in her bedroom. However, Ranbir witnesses Prachi’s room being beautifully decorated and gets frustrated. Consumed by anger and heartbreak, Ranbir takes out his frustration by ruining the beautifully decorated room meant for Prachi and Akshay’s first night. Adorned with love and anticipation, the room quickly transforms into chaos and destruction. Ranbir’s impulsive actions leave Prachi stunned, setting the stage for an intense emotional showdown.

OMG! Will Ranbir and Akshay come face to face?

Kumkum Bhagya has been one of the longest-running shows on television. It features Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) and Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) as the leads.

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

To know what happens next on Kumkum Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi and Ranbir cross paths at Akshay’s house
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi and Ranbir cross paths at Akshay’s house
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Akshay and Prachi choose to sleep apart on first night
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Akshay and Prachi choose to sleep apart on first night
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir learns about Mihika being Akshay’s sister
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir learns about Mihika being Akshay’s sister
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir becomes ‘Devdas’ post Akshay and Prachi’s marriage
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir becomes ‘Devdas’ post Akshay and Prachi’s marriage
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Akshay and Prachi’s fake marriage revelation
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Akshay and Prachi’s fake marriage revelation
My father’s constant encouragement has been instrumental in my acting journey: Kumkum Bhagya fame Krishna Kaul
My father’s constant encouragement has been instrumental in my acting journey: Kumkum Bhagya fame Krishna Kaul
Latest Stories
Udaariyaan Spoiler: Harleen misunderstands Nehmat
Udaariyaan Spoiler: Harleen misunderstands Nehmat
New York: Nawazuddin’s Monologue On Islamophobia Can Shake You Even Today
New York: Nawazuddin’s Monologue On Islamophobia Can Shake You Even Today
Meet spoiler: Sumeet gives Shlok a second chance
Meet spoiler: Sumeet gives Shlok a second chance
With Kartik Aaryan’s Film Around The Corner, Adipurush To Be Taken Off Theatres Completely
With Kartik Aaryan’s Film Around The Corner, Adipurush To Be Taken Off Theatres Completely
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Aayush finds a shocking evidence against Vikrant
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Aayush finds a shocking evidence against Vikrant
When Karan Johar Preferred Mr India To His Father’s Film
When Karan Johar Preferred Mr India To His Father’s Film
Read Latest News