Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir's jealousy leads to destruction in Prachi's marriage

Loyal viewers of Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, have witnessed thrilling twists in the recent episodes. According to the storyline, Prachi and Ranbir unexpectedly cross paths at Akshay’s house. Initially, they have a few hit-and-miss moments. As fate would have it, Ranbir finds himself at the same location where Prachi is present. While Prachi passes by, Ranbir bumps into him. Prachi and Ranbir get shocked to witness each other at Akshay’s house. Their encounter leads to mixed emotions, with Prachi and Ranbir experiencing a whirlwind of feelings. Prachi stops Ranbir from ruining her first day in her new house. However, Ranbir refuses to stop and leaves.

In the coming episode, Prachi tries to hide Ranbir in her bedroom. However, Ranbir witnesses Prachi’s room being beautifully decorated and gets frustrated. Consumed by anger and heartbreak, Ranbir takes out his frustration by ruining the beautifully decorated room meant for Prachi and Akshay’s first night. Adorned with love and anticipation, the room quickly transforms into chaos and destruction. Ranbir’s impulsive actions leave Prachi stunned, setting the stage for an intense emotional showdown.

OMG! Will Ranbir and Akshay come face to face?

Kumkum Bhagya has been one of the longest-running shows on television. It features Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) and Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) as the leads.

