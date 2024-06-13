Kumkum Bhagya Spoiler: RV On Goons Gun Point, Purvi Gets Worried

Zee TV’s popular show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen major twists in the last few days. According to the previous episode, terrorists attacked the hotel where Monisha brought RV (Abrar Qazi) to celebrate their Love Anniversary. Monisha somehow hides herself from the goons while RV gets trapped along with other hostages. The goons beat RV, considering him connected with the Chief Minister, but he manages to run away and returns to save others. However, once again, RV gets trapped by the goons.

In a surprising turn of events, in the Kumkum Bhagya upcoming episode, you will see RV indulge in heated arguments with the goons. Later, he requests the goons to leave all the hostages and get their demands fulfilled by the CM. However, nobody listens to him. Later, Purvi (Rachi Sharma) calls RV to ask about his safety, which leaves him in panic, as the goons may try to harm his wife to get their demands fulfilled. In contrast, Purvi gets worried about RV.

Later, Purvi and Monisha will both be in danger, and it will be interesting to see who RV saves.

Kumkum Bhagya is a love story about Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia, who met destiny. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).