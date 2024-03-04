Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: RV refuses to go to honeymoon with Purvi

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. As per the plot, RV’s mother gets angry at RV for bringing Purvi back in the house. However, he explains how Dadaji insisted him. The next morning, RV roams around the room in a towel. Purvi gets angry at him and asks him to be properly dressed. RV mentions that it is his room and he can roam around the way he likes.

Purvi also gets furious and reveals that she is also the member of the house and the room belongs to her too. Purvi and RV’s cute nok-jhok continues. RV throws Purvi’s clothes and soon she decides to throw water on him. However, she slips and the two fall on each other on the bed. Later, they get tangled as Purvi’s hair and mangalsutra get stuck. Later, Purvi gives Dadaji laadoos made by her mother. Dadaji likes the sugar free laadoos. Hence, he gifts honeymoon tickets to Purvi and RV.

In the coming episode, RV gets shocked when Dadaji hands over the honeymoon tickets of Shimla to Purvi. Soon, he comes up with an excuse to avoid the honeymoon. RV tells Dadaji that he has an important business meeting and the client only wants him to do the meeting hence he cannot go for honeymoon. RV’s family support him and explain Dadaji the situation. Even Purvi doesn’t want to go to honeymoon hence she too supports RV.

Kumkum Bhagya Ep 2685 3 March 2024 Written Episode Update

