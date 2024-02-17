Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: RV reveals to Purvi about Monisha being his ex-fiancée

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. As per the plot, Purvi and RV go to their room and Purvi questions RV about Monisha and his relationship. RV reveals that Monisha was there with him during his low days when he got cheated. Soon Purvi questions RV about his past and the person’s name who cheated him. However, RV dodges her questions.

RV witnesses an upset Monisha and tries to cheer her up and also decides to drop her home. Purvi witnesses RV-Monisha from the terrace and gets shocked. Purvi returns to her room and sleeps. RV enters the room at night and goes to sleep on the couch. Purvi questions him to which he hides about going to drop Monisha. Purvi gets worried seeing RV’s changed behaviour.

In the coming episode, RV and Purvi get ready for the pagphera rasam. However, Monisha lands at RV’s house to speak to RV. While the two get cozy, Purvi sees them and gets shocked. She questions RV whether he is having an extra marital affair. RV denies the allegations and reveals that Monisha was his ex-fiancée and they were about to get married. This information shocks Purvi.

Kumkum Bhagya Ep 2671 16 February 2024 Written Episode Update

