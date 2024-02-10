Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: RV stops Khushi from revealing the truth to Purvi

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. As per the plot, Purvi gears up for her first day at sasural and decides to perform her first rasoi rasam. Purvi makes halwa for all for the ritual. However, as audiences know, the Malhotra family and RV are on revenge mode, they tamper with the halwa and ultimately at the breakfast table, RV’s mother and Bhabhi taste the halwa and reveals being bad. Purvi gets sad as her in-laws get disappointed with her cooking skills.

The Malhotra family asks Purvi to get ready for her muh-dikhai rasam. While Purvi is getting ready, she gets a call from her mother which makes her happy. However, RV’s Bhabhi asks Purvi to maintain a distance from her family which upsets Purvi. Later, she takes Purvi down for muh-dikhai ceremony. However, Khushi, who worried for her sister, comes to Malhotra house. Soon, Khushi comes face to face with Malhotra family, with whom she had done wrong in past.

In the coming episode, Khushi witnesses Purvi sitting on the sofa for the rasam and goes to speak to her. However, RV manages to hint the servant to drop juice on Khushi’s saree. Soon, Khushi goes to the washroom to clean it. RV follows her and threatens to not reveal the truth to Purvi. RV reveals the intimate photos of them and warns Khushi to keep her mouth shut.

Kumkum Bhagya Ep 2664 9 February 2024 Written Episode Update

