Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: RV’s changed behaviour worries Purvi

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. As per the plot, Monisha mentions that as she has removed the ring, it means she will rule over RV and his family. However, RV’s mother try to handle the situation. Monisha refuses to stop and soon reveals her wish to become RV’s wife. Purvi hears Monisha’s wish and gets shocked. Meanwhile, all the family members also get surprised.

Deepika comes to Monisha’s rescue and reveals that Monisha was acting as the two had a bet and Monisha clearly won it. Soon, Purvi and RV go to their room and Purvi questions RV about Monisha and his relationship. RV reveals that Monisha was there with him during his low days when he got cheated. Soon Purvi questions RV about his past and the person’s name who cheated him. However, RV dodges her questions.

In the coming episode, RV witnesses an upset Monisha and tries to cheer her up and also decides to drop her home. Purvi witnesses RV-Monisha from the terrace and gets shocked. Purvi returns to her room and sleeps. RV enters the room at night and goes to sleep on the couch. Purvi questions him to which he hides about going to drop Monisha. Purvi gets worried seeing RV’s changed behaviour

Kumkum Bhagya Ep 2670 15 February 2024 Written Episode Update

Purvi questions RV about Monisha and his relationship. RV reveals that Monisha was there with him during his low days when he got cheated. Soon Purvi questions RV about his past.