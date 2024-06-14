Kumkum Bhagya Spoiler: RV’s Life In Danger, Purvi Disguise As Nurse

Zee TV’s popular show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen nail-biting drama in the past few days. According to the plot, RV (Abrar Qazi) gets trapped as a hostage in the hotel by terrorists who consider him linked to the Chief Minister. The goons beat RV, but somehow, he manages to run but again gets caught by them. Later, Purvi (Rachi Sharma) calls RV, and the goons answer his call, which leaves her in a panic.

In the surprising turn of events, you will see in the upcoming episode that one of the goons gets hurt in his hand, and to treat him, the police officer decides to send a nurse. But the real nurse refuses to go in, and then Purvi disguises as Nurse to enter the hotel. Purvi, who is afraid of the dark, decides to face the dangerous terrorists to save her husband, RV. On the other hand, Monisha can’t digest this fact and provokes Harleen against her, who agrees that Purvi might ruin things inside.

Harleen worries that Purvi might also get herself in trouble. However, the hotel door opens, and Purvi enters inside, hiding a gun with herself. Now, it will be interesting to see how Purvi will hand over the gun to security guards and manage to save her husband, RV.

Kumkum Bhagya is a love story about Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia, who met destiny. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).