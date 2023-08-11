ADVERTISEMENT
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Vishakha fails to learn about Ranbir and Prachi's marriage secret

Pallavi continues to scold Prachi, and Vishakha walks in. However, she fails to overhear their conversation and the secret of Ranbir-Prachi’s past marriage remains intact in Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya produced by Balaji Telefilms.

Author: Manisha Suthar
11 Aug,2023 17:07:54
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Vishakha fails to learn about Ranbir and Prachi's marriage secret 842258

Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) finds herself in a precarious situation while decorating the farmhouse for Ranbir and Mihika’s engagement ceremony. As she slips from a stool, Ranbir, swift in action, rushes to her rescue and catches Prachi in his arms, preventing her fall. However, this heroism unfolds in front of Akshay, (Abhishek Malik) Prachi’s husband, triggering a storm of emotions. Akshay’s unexpected anger and jealousy at seeing Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) holding Prachi leave her utterly shocked.

Just before the engagement ceremony, Ranbir finds out about the adoption papers. In that, Ranbir learns that Akshay is the sole guardian of Khushi as per the papers, and Prachi has no right over their daughter officially. And now that he is getting married to Mihika, he is on the verge of losing the chance of getting his daughter back.

In the coming episode, Ranbir and Mihika come to the hall for their big day. However, Pallavi comes to Prachi’s room to speak to her. She gets angry at Prachi for always ruining Ranbir’s life. She also mentions how Ranbir left his mother and went away because of her. As Pallavi continues to scold Prachi, Vishakha walks in. However, she fails to overhear their conversation, and the secret of Ranbir-Prachi’s past marriage remains intact.

What will happen next? Will Ranbir and Prachi manage to protect the secret for a long time?

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

