Kumkum Bhagya Upcoming Episode: Monisha Conspires Against Purvi, Jassi Instigates RV

Zee TV’s popular show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor under her production house Balaji Telefilms, the audience has seen interesting dramas with RV’s (Abrar Qazi) arrest. While Harleen and other family members create drama at the police station, nothing works in favor of RV. On the other hand, the media speculate whether RV’s wife Purvi (Rachi Sharma) has left him because of his behavior. Purvi is on her way to meet RV, but she meets with an accident. Later, Purvi rushes to meet RV in the jail as soon as she gains consciousness. But RV, upset with Purvi, scolds her and asks to leave. Purvi’s heart breaks, and she leaves. In contrast, the constable reveals to RV that Purvi met with an accident on her, which made him feel guilty.

In the upcoming episode, you will see Monisha become happy with the ongoing situation in RV and Purvi’s life. She tells her sister not to worry as whatever is happening will help to remove Purvi from RV’s life forever. Hearing this, Monisha’s sister is shocked. On the other hand, Purvi’s ex-lover Jassi comes to jail. He instigates a fight with RV, but the constable stops them. However, Jassi teases RV by saying that he will marry Purvi as she belongs to him while RV will be in jail.

Seeing how RV and Purvi fight the odds and reunite will be interesting.

Kumkum Bhagya is a love story about Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia, who met destiny. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).