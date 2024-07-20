Kumkum Bhagya Upcoming Twist: Harleen’s Anger is Out burst, Khushi Made Allegations Against RV

Zee TV’s popular serial Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, is witnessing high-voltage drama where the police officers have arrested RV (Abrar Qazi), and now his mother, i.e., Harleen is at the height of his anger. According to the story of the show, Netra has played a trick and filed a molestation case against RV, due to which RV is now behind the lockup. RV tries to understand the whole story from the police, but his mother’s unconsciousness makes him worried. Apart from this, RV keeps thinking about Purvi (Rachi Sharma) in jail.

Now, in the upcoming episode, we will see that Malhotra’s family and Harleen have reached jail, which is why the police officers face a lot of problems. Harleen asks the police officer to release the RV, but the police refuse. Harleen explains to the police that her son cannot do this. At the same time, when the police officer ignores Harleen, she warns them that her son should not face any problems in jail. Harleen becomes obsessed with meeting her son. But, somehow, Monisha succeeds in taking Harleen out. Harleen’s anger is about to burst on Purvi because Purvi’s sister Khushi had made such allegations against RV earlier.