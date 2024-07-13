Kumkum Bhagya Upcoming Twist: Monisha Conspires, Misunderstandings Brew Between RV And Purvi

Zee TV’s popular show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, the audience witnessed nail-biting twists in the past few days with RV (Abrar Qazi) and Purvi (Rachi Sharma) coming close. According to the previous episode, the room booked by RV and Monisha, Purvi finds out about it. To clarify, Purvi asks RV, but with his reply, he upsets her, and she steps out, leaving his home. On the other hand, Monisha conspires to separate RV and Purvi. Monisha hires a girl to create misunderstanding by paying 20 lakhs.

In the upcoming episode, you will see RV asks Purvi to come to a party, but she denies it. On the other hand, Monisha conspires against RV. Monisha’s hired girl, Netra, comes to the party where RV meets Armaan, who broke his first marriage. RV talks about Purvi’s misunderstandings about him cheating on her. While RV talks with Armaan, Netra enters the scene and shakes hands with RV. Monisha feels good that her plan is working well. After knowing Monisha’s motive against RV, Purvi comes to the party, where she gets confused.

Will Monisha’s plan create misunderstandings between RV and Purvi, or will they come close?

Kumkum Bhagya is a love story about Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia, who met destiny. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).