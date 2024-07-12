Kumkum Bhagya Upcoming Twist: Oh No! Purvi Leaves RV’s Home, Monisha Conspires

Zee TV’s popular show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, the audience witnessed interesting dramas in the past few days with Purvi (Rachi Sharma) and RV’s (Abrar Qazi) brewing chemistry and Monisha’s jealousy. According to the previous episode, Purvi and RV show concern for each other, making Monisha furious. Purvi and RV’s brewing chemistry makes Monisha conspire. Later, Monisha gets angry at Purvi in front of everyone. She shouts at her and asks her to leave the home. But soon, RV intervenes and scolds Monisha, taking her out of the door and saying she needs to go out of the house as well as this family.

In the upcoming episode, you will see RV’s protective side for Purvi as he stops Monisha from degrading her. At the same time, Monisha is shocked by RV’s gesture. For some reason, Purvi comes out of her room and decides to leave RV’s house. RV tries to stop Purvi by demanding that if she steps out of the house, their relationship will break. Purvi stops momentarily but then steps ahead, leaving RV in deep shock. On the other hand, Monisha hires a girl to harm Purvi, and for this work, she will pay her 20 lakhs.

It will be interesting to see how things will change and how RV and Purvi bond better.

Kumkum Bhagya is a love story about Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia, who met destiny. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).