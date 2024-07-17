Kumkum Bhagya Upcoming Twist: OMG! Netra Accuses RV For Molestation, Monisha Traps Purvi

Zee TV’s popular show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor under her production house Balaji Telefilms, the audience witnessed nail-biting dramas in the past few days with Monisha planning to separate Purvi (Rachi Sharma) and RV (Abrar Qazi). According to the previous episode, Netra tries to get close to RV. When RV talks about his problems with Purvi, she suggests he should flirt with her to make Purvi jealous. On the other hand, Purvi makes RV jealous by taking her sister’s husband’s side. At the same time, Purvi worries about RV because she is afraid of Monisha.

In the upcoming episode, Monisha begins her major plan. She locks Purvi inside the hotel’s restroom and puts a warning tag on the door. Later, she diverts everyone’s attention to Purvi so that she can carry on with her plan.

As soon as others get busy rescuing Purvi, Netra takes RV in a hotel room. She locks the door and puts RV on the bed. Soon, she makes her hair messy and wipes her lipstick and kajal to make her look like a victim. Netra also gets marks of RV’s nails on her hand to prove he tried to molest her. In an unconscious state, RV stands up to confront Netra, but he falls on her shoulder, and soon the door opens, creating an unpleasant scene in front of everyone. Netra succeeds in portraying RV as the culprit of molesting her.

Kumkum Bhagya is a love story about Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia, who met destiny. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).