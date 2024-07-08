Kumkum Bhagya Upcoming Twist: Purvi And RV Come Close, Monisha Gets Jealous

Zee TV’s popular show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, the audience witnessed major ups and downs with RV’s (Abrar Qazi) and Purvi’s (Rachi Sharma) playful chemistry and snake-biting RV during the Puja ceremony. According to the previous episode, Monisha plans to separate RV and Purvi, and she brings in a snake to get Purvi bitten. But in the surprising turn of events, the snake bites RV, leading him to unconsciousness. Soon Purvi takes out the poison from RV’s hand by sucking it out.

In the upcoming episode, you will witness a major twist. After saving RV from the snake poison, Purvi goes unconscious. Soon, the doctor arrives and announces that both Purvi and RV are safe. After RV regains consciousness, Purvi goes near to him, expressing her fear that if anything happens to him, she can’t live without him. But getting emotional, RV says nothing will happen to him until Purvi is beside him. They hug each other, creating a romantic moment and bringing the two close to each other. Witnessing Purvi and RV’s growing closeness and emotional bond, Monisha Gets furious.

It will be interesting to see how Monisha will plan to separate RV and Purvi with her cunning plans.

Kumkum Bhagya is a love story about Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia, who met destiny. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).