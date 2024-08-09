Kumkum Bhagya Upcoming Twist: Purvi’s Fake Divorce Drama With RV Exposes Neha

Ekta Kapoor, under her banner Balaji Telefilms, produced Zee TV’s popular show Kumkum Bhagya. The audience sees interesting ups and downs in the lives of Purvi (Rachi) and RV (Abrar Qazi). After RV accepts that he trusts his wife, Purvi shares with him that tomorrow morning, during the press conference, she will make a decision on his behalf, leaving RV curious. During the press conference, Purvi announced a divorce from RV and shared that she would get RV and Neha married.

In the upcoming episode, RV is shocked to hear Purvi’s decision and questions what is happening. Purvi highlights that she is taking this decision to safeguard Neha’s life. Purvi shares that because of RV, Neha is suffering a lot; her name is spoiled, and nobody will marry her, so this way, she can be saved. All the family members are shocked, and Neha becomes unconscious. Neha refuses to marry RV and runs away from there.

Later, Purvi proves RV innocent by saying that Neha is wrong, which is why she ran away. But when Neha comes again, Purvi questions her about the reason behind doing this, but she refrains from saying anything and goes from there. Later, Purvi confronts the woman who protested against RV and emphasizes that a boy is not always wrong. RV is impressed with Purvi’s fale divorce drama.

Kumkum Bhagya is a love story about Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia, who met destiny. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).’