Kundali Bhagya Spoiler: Rajveer Gets Jailed, Anshuman Blackmails Karan

Zee TV’s popular show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, is gearing up for another major twist. According to the plot, Preeta (Shraddha Arya) learns that Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) works for Karan’s (Shakti Anand) rival, Anshuman, because of whom Shaurya (Baseer Ali) is in jail. She also learns that Karan tried to kill himself because of Rajveer. Soon, she confronts Rajveer and slaps him for his mistakes. Later, Rajveer decides to take revenge on Anshuman and get Shaurya out of jail.

In the upcoming episode, Rajveer proposes a way to trap Anshuman. Soon, Rajveer comes to meet Anshuman with a hidden camera with himself. On the other hand, Karan and Preeta, in a hotel, try to collect proof against Anshuman, which Nidhi records. On the other hand, Nidhi blames Preeta for being here to steal Karan from her and for something going on between Karan and Preeta. Everyone gets shocked hearing this, and Nidhi shows footage of Karan and Preeta where the housemates also saw Palki, which made it clear that they were together to plan and get Shaurya out.

However, it turns out that Anshuman, being smart, traps Rajveer in his cunning plan, which results in Rajveer being jailed. After getting news about Rajveer’s arrest, Palki comes to meet and consoles him. Rajveer feels guilty for his deeds; on the other hand, Anshuman takes advantage of Shaurya and Rajveer being in jail to blackmail Karan and asks him to sign all his property in Anshuman’s name.

Starring Paras Kalnawat, Sana Sayyad, and Baseer Ali as the second-generation leads, the show chronicles the love story of Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand (first-generation leads), filled with ups and downs.