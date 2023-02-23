Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya produced by Balaji Telefilms has successfully managed to create an impression via its diverse and unique concept. As seen so far, Arjun is shocked to learn about Anjali’s motive from Preeta. The Luthras try hard to prove to Arjun that they love him. Anjali attempts to attack Preeta with a knife. Soon, Rishabh and Karan save her. Preeta takes him to a room to make a revelation.

Later, Karan apologizes to his family and performs the ‘aarti’ with them. After being thrown out by Preeta, Anjali visits Prithvi and questions him. Soon, Anjali exposes Prithvi in front of Sherlyn. She mentions that Prithvi loves Preeta and always wanted to marry her.

Now, in the coming episode, the Luthra family decorates their house as they celebrate Karan’s birthday. Preeta organizes a special bash for Karan. Soon, Anjali comes to Luthra house and spoils the party by bringing a lawyer. However, Preeta gives her a befitting reply and asks her to leave the house.

What will happen next? Will Anjali return to destroy Preeta and Arjun’s happiness?

