Kundali Bhagya: Goons hold Shaurya on gun point, Preeta comes to rescue

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Preeta runs after seeing the goons. However, Kritika witnesses her and follows her. Soon, she encounters the goons and get worried. Meanwhile, Preeta bumps into Karan and the two hide behind the curtains. Preeta asks Karan to remain silent as the goons are in Luthra house and standing outside their room.

Preeta (Shraddha Arya) leaves the room after the goons go. However, she witnesses the goons threatening Kritika and soon goes to save her. Kritika gets shocked to see Preeta in front of her. Soon, Preeta fights with the goons but they knock Preeta and Kritika unconscious and lock them in a room.

In the coming episode, Goons come down in the hall and threatens everyone. However, Preeta gains consciousness and tries to help all. One of the goon holds her on gun point but she manages to free herself. Soon, another goon takes Shaurya on gun point and as he is about to kill Shaurya, Preeta comes to his rescue and hits the goon with a vase.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1692 10 November 2023 Written Episode Update

Kritika gets shocked to see Preeta in front of her. Soon, Preeta fights with the goons but they knock Preeta and Kritika unconscious and lock them in a room.