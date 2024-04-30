Kumkum Bhagya Spoiler: Monisha And Purvi Fight For Kitchen, RV Takes Monisha’s Side

Zee TV‘s popular television show Kumkum Bhagya, the audience will see tense drama when RV’s wife and friend fight for the kitchen. As seen so far, KK (Krishna Kaul) ties the knot with Trishna, while Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) misses Ranbir a lot. On the other hand, Purvi (Ranchi Sharma) warns Monisha to stay away from RV (Abrar Qazi).

In the upcoming episode, you will see RV asking housemates to prepare for his special clients, who will come for a meeting at home and lunch. Hearing this, Heelan makes it clear that Purvi won’t handle the cooking department because her way of handling things will only be messy, which makes Purvi feel hurt. However, Monisha takes advantage and decides to take responsibility for cooking. Later, Purvi comes into the kitchen, and she finds some problems in food preparation, but Monisha doesn’t allow her to even stand in the kitchen. Monisha blames Purvi for not wanting RV to get this deal.

Later, RV also takes Monalisha’s side and asks Purvi to stay away. RV’s behavior angers Purvi, and she decides not to help him even if he asks.

It will be interesting to see what new drama the next episode holds.

Kumkum Bhagya Ep 2741 30th April 2024 Spoiler

In tonight’s episode, RV asks Purvi to stay away from the kitchen, and Monisha taunts her. Later, KK expresses his experience with people like Piyu while Trishna wonders about the girl who was there in KK’s past, as whenever he recalls her, he feels lost.

Kumkum Bhagya is a love story about Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia, who met destiny. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).