Kumkum Bhagya Spoiler: Monisha Accuses Purvi, How Will She Prove Her Innocence?

Zee TV’s popular show Kumkum Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms and has seen interesting drama in the past episodes. As seen so far, Monisha’s ordered food couldn’t arrive on time, so Purvi (Ranchi Sharma) makes food for the clients. She impresses everyone with her courage to handle the situation and hard work. Not only that, but RV (Abrar Qazi) also praises Purvi, which leaves Monisha jealous.

In the upcoming episode, Monisha will get jealous, and she accuses Purvi of canceling the food she ordered. She also shows proof of her phone calling the restaurant and canceling the order. However, Purvi is clueless about this and tells everyone that she has not done anything like this. In contrast, everyone in the house is happy they got the deal because of Purvi.

But Purvi feels hurt by Monisha’s cheap allegation, and she promises to prove herself innocent. However, Purvi has no idea how things happened, and it will be interesting to see how she finds out the truth.

Kumkum Bhagya is a love story about Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia, who met destiny. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).