Review of Zee TV’s Main Hoon Saath Tere: A mature thought of love and companionship, coming from a child’s mind

Zee TV’s newest offering, Main Hoon Saath Tere coming from the production house Full House Media helmed by Sonali Jaffar and Amir Jaffar, is an engaging tale of love and emotions. The story is based in Gwalior and dwells as a clear differentiator between the rich lavish lifestyle of the Bundelas and the middle-class set-up of Janvi. The two worlds merge when the little child Kian finds her mother’s perfect suitor in Aryaman Bundela.

Main Hoon Saath Tere has all the emotions in the right place. We have seen love stories set amidst cast divide, enmity and other social issues. However, this story plot seems unique as the love story will be driven by a small child, who is eager to choose a father for himself, so that his single mother, can get her share of love, affection and support. The concept in itself, renders hope of viewers getting entertained this time with a refreshing thought and idea. The plot has the right measure of emotions, drama, love and family values.

Janvi is a hard-working single mother whose world revolves around her son Kian. She is a friend, guide and also the superhero for her son. As for Kian, he has grown up watching his mother strive hard single-handedly, having her hands in her work, her life with Kian and his necessities. Her multi-tasking nature comes to the fore, but her son, though small, is well aware of his mother’s pain as she goes about handling their life’s challenges.

His only dream in life is to get a father, who will be a guiding force for both of them. He wants life to be simpler for his mother and believes that the advent of a man in her life can relieve her of some stress and give her happiness. This thought coming from a small child’s innocent mind, makes us think about the kid’s mature thought process.

Aryaman who is the son of the rich and aristocratic Bundela family, has everything served to him on a plate when it comes to living a lavish lifestyle, but his heart even today, pines like a child to get the love of his father.

Aryaman seems to be deprived of his father’s love from childhood. He was kept away from his family for years, and has now got back to Gwalior. He wants to be with his family, and help his father in his business. However, the father does not place trust and love in his son for certain reasons.

A beautiful connect has been established by the makers between Kian and Aryaman in the initial episodes. Kian is looking for a father who will be his mother’s soulmate, and Aryaman lies deprived of his father’s love despite having him.

The story has been set in Gwalior. As said earlier, the lifestyles of the Bundelas and of Janvi have been depicted well. The narrative is fast-paced with the dialogues being meaningful and powerful enough to drive home the very essence.

Child actor Nihan Jain, is the catalyst driving the story ahead. His innocent charm, twinkling eyes and earnest approach in the role of Kian wins hearts.

Ulka Gupta is a class act, and she can deliver any sort of challenging role to the T. After her thunderous presence in Banni Chow Home Delivery, she surprises her fans by taking up the role of a single mother, which is quite a contrast.

Karan Vohra is surely amazing with kids. We have watched only one scene of his with little Nihan. But together, they strike a deadly combination. Karan is well-rooted in the role of Aryaman Bundela. Playing a character who carries the baggage of not being loved by his own people, Karan has already shown promise in playing this nuanced role.

The show has a good star cast. Ali Hasan Turabi plays the royal patriarch of the Bundela family. After his long stint in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, it is engaging to see him in a complex role, that of a father who has his reservations about showering love on his son.

Preeti Chaudhary plays the sister of Aryaman, who is probably the only soul in the house who loves Aryaman. The show is otherwise studded with good performers in Karan Suchak, Mansi Srivastava, Priyamvada Singh, Preeti Kochar and others who promise good performances.

The show will do well with good word-of-mouth and promotions. It is a family entertainer, which will entertain viewers looking for a well-packaged plot with drama, emotions and romance.

We at IWMBuzz.com credit Main Hoon Saath Tere with 3 stars.