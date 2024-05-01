Bhagya Lakshmi Spoiler: Neelam Spots Lakshmi, Rishi And Malishka Gets Romantic

Zee TV‘s popular television show Bhagya Lakshmi has seen major twists with Lakshmi and Rishi meet after 7 years, while Malishka is worried about Rishi’s absence on her wedding anniversary. As seen so far, Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) escape from the fire and reach home in bad condition.

In the upcoming episode, you will see Rishi come out of the bathroom and get ready for the wedding anniversary celebration. He starts dancing romantically with Lakshmi, but the girl he is dancing to is Malishka. Soon, Lakshmi arrives at Oberoi house on Rohan’s demand, unaware that this is Rishi’s house. As she enters the house, she finds Rishi romantically dancing with Malishka, which breaks her heart, and she decides to leave.

But Neelam coincidentally spots Lakshmi at the party, and she tries to follow her while Lakshmi locks herself in a room, which is Malishka and Rishi’s room. Lakshmi finds a big photo of Rishi and Malishka as a couple, which was a gift by housemates to Malishka, but this makes Lakshmi more emotional. On the other hand, Neelam gets suspicious when Lakshmi doesn’t open the door, and she asks people to break the door. However, before Neelam could see anything, Lakshmi ran away.

Bhagya Lakshmi Ep 927 30th April 2024 Spoiler

In the upcoming episode, Anushka raises the question of the consequences if Lakshmi returns to Rishi’s life, a thought that terrifies Malishka. Meanwhile, amidst the chaos of the fire, Lakshmi bravely reveals the truth about Parvati to Rishi.

Bhagya Lakshmi is the story of a girl named Lakshmi, whose life changes after she marries businessman Rishi Oberoi. She feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?