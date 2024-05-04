Bhagya Lakshmi Spoiler: Rishi And Malishka Cut The Anniversary Cake, Lakshmi Couldn’t Stop Crying

Zee TV’s popular television show Bhagya Lakshmi is produced by Balaji Telefilms. The show has seen enough drama in the past few days. As seen so far, Neelam spots Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) in the house, and she tries to follow her. But before Neelam could see her, Lakshmi disappeared. While Malishka meets Lakshmi in the house, leaving her spellbound.

In a surprising turn of events, in the upcoming episode, all the family members gather to celebrate Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Malishka’s seventh wedding anniversary. Everything goes well, and Neelam blesses the couple. However, Lakshmi, witnessing Rishi and Malishka together and feeling hurt, decides to leave the party.

When Lakshmi takes Parvati with her, the little girl refuses as her gift given by Rohan is in the house and insists on taking it. Lakshmi tries to stop Parvati; meanwhile, Malishka spots her in the house, shocking her. Witnessing Lakshmi alive, Malishka feels lost.

In contrast, Rishi gets drunk at the party and asks Malishka to leave him as he loves Lakshmi and wants to be with her; hearing this, Malishka gets scared, but she makes herself understand that Rishi is drunk and won’t leave him ever.

Bhagya Lakshmi is the story of a girl named Lakshmi, whose life changes after she marries businessman Rishi Oberoi. She feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?