Kundali Bhagya: OMG! Arjun gets badly injured

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya produced by Balaji Telefilms has successfully managed to create an impression via its diverse and unique concept. As seen so far, Arjun sees Preeta coming towards him but also witnesses a goon attacking her from behind. Soon, Arjun rescues Preeta and saves her from the goon’s attack.

Prithvi and Shambhu gather everyone and point guns at them. Soon, Anjali and Prithvi get into argument. Amidst their tiff, Prithvi gets frustrated and reveals being Prithvi Malhotra. Arjun, Preeta, and the entire family get shocked to know his identity. Luthra family locks Prithvi and his gang in a room. However, Anjali helps them escape and hands over a gun to stop Arjun and Preeta’s wedding.

Now, in the coming episode, Prithvi and Shambhu yet again create a ruckus during Arjun and Preeta’s wedding. They threaten to kill the family members. Arjun gets worried and jumps to save his family. Amidst the fight, Arjun gets badly injured. Preeta rushes him into the room. Arjun tries to speak to him. However, Preeta asks him to calm down as she waits for the doctor to arrive.

Will Arjun survive?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

To know what happens next on Kundali Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!