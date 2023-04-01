Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya produced by Balaji Telefilms has been receiving tremendous response and has kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. As seen so far, Palki sees Rajveer injured and helps him regain consciousness. She mistakes Rajveer for a doctor and gets him to assist her in treating other injured passengers.

Rajveer, because of her scolding, fails to explain to her that he is not a doctor. Later, all the passengers get on the bus to Palki and prepare to leave for Mumbai. Rajveer and Preeta visit a hospital along with other injured passengers. Soon, Palki learns there that Rajveer is not a doctor.

Now, in the coming episode, Palki learns that Preeta and Rajveer are new in the city and are looking for a house. She tells Preeta that her aunt also lives in Mumbai, and she has one room vacant in her house, which she wants to give on rent. Preeta agrees to meet Palki’s Bua to see the room.

Will Palki learn about Rajveer’s motive to come to Mumbai?

