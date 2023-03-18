Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya produced by Balaji Telefilms has successfully managed to create an impression via its diverse and unique concept. As seen so far, Karan and Preeta meet with an accident. Preeta suffers a few injuries but Karan slips into a coma. Rakhi shatters and blames Preeta for Karan’s condition and kicks her out of the house.

Later, Preeta saves Rudra from Anjali but loses her memory. A leap takes place and Rajveer grows up to be a sincere boy with Preeta and Srishti. On the other hand, Shaurya becomes a spoiled brat. He comes home drunk during puja and Rakhi gets angry.

Now, in the coming episode, Rakhi witnesses Shaurya’s behaviour and scolds him. Shaurya demands new shoes from Nidhi. However, Rakhi scolds him and instead asks him to be grateful for what he has and for being born to Luthra family.

What will happen next?

