Kundali Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Nidhi Accuses Rajveer Of Foul Play, Karan Makes Big Revelation

Kundali Bhagya, the Zee TV show, produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms, is gearing up for the final episode after entertaining the audience for more than seven years with interesting ups and downs in the lives of Karan (Shakti Anand) and Preeta (Shraddha Arya). Shaurya (Baseer Ali) and Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) fight with each other, creating a critical moment.

In the upcoming episode, Karan allows Shaurya and Rajveer to fight with each other, and they start attacking. Everyone is shocked and Preeta stops them. Nidhi confronts Preeta for targeting Shaurya. She claims that Shaurya cannot hurt a girl and takes a stand for him. Nidhi accuses Rajveer of foul play, revealing that he mixed chemicals in Palki’s mehendi. Rajveer shares that he didn’t do anything and Palki supports him.

Kareena takes a stand for Shaurya and Nidhi makes baseless allegations about Rajveer. Karan intensifies the scene as he makes a shocking revelation that Rajveer is someone else, but his elder son. He reveals that Rajveer is the elder son of Karan Luthra, leaving Preeta, Nidhi, Daljeet and others shocked.

Starring Paras Kalnawat, Adrija Roy, and Baseer Ali as the second-generation leads, the show chronicles the love story of Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand (first-generation leads), filled with ups and downs. Karan and Preeta are separate as Preeta lost her memory; it will be interesting to see how things will turn out to bring them back together.