Kundali Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Oh No! Shanaya Decides To Commit Suicide, Dadi Shocked

Kundali Bhagya is a popular Zee TV show, produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. It has been ten years since and the show still continues to top the chart with interesting ups and downs in the lives of Karan (Shakti Anand) and Preeta (Shraddha Arya). Shanaya Gets jealous of Palki as everyone surrounds her. She feels no one care for her.

In the upcoming episode, Palki expresses her anger towards the Luthra family for loving Palki. Her intentions seem cruel, and she expresses her hate for Palki to herself. Shanaya gets upset as her life is all messed up, and Palki’s life is perfect because she has a lovable partner.

Dadi enters the scene and asks Shanaya why she is alone in the room, and she reveals that she has decided to kill herself, leaving Dadi shocked. Shanaya takes a knife to kill herself, but Dadi stops her and tries to convince her.

Starring Paras Kalnawat, Adrija Roy, and Baseer Ali as the second-generation leads, the show chronicles the love story of Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand (first-generation leads), filled with ups and downs. Karan and Preeta are separate as Preeta lost her memory; it will be interesting to see how things will turn out to bring them back together.