Kundali Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Preeta Becomes Unconscious, Rajveer Starts Crying

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, continues to thrill the audience with the love story of Karan (Shakti Anand) and Preeta (Shraddha Arya), which is filled with ups and downs. Nidhi calls the police for investigation; on the other hand, Preeta becomes unconscious as Rakhi reveals that Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) is Karan’s elder son.

In the upcoming episode, Rakhi cries and wishes that Preeta would get better. As she comes out, Rakhi scolds Nidhi for calling the police and requests them to continue their investigation later on as the situation is not right now. Karan tells Shaurya (Baseer Ali) and Rajveer cannot harm Palki. Rakhi prioritizes Preeta’s well-being.

Shaurya goes into his room, and on the way, he sees Preeta and gets emotional, reminding her of the old days, unaware that she is his mother. The doctor warns Karan, highlighting that because they tried to make Preeta recall the past, her life is in danger, and if she doesn’t regain consciousness, then she will be in a coma forever. Hearing Rajveer get emotional, he breaks down in tears. Karan consoles him, and Rakhi assures him that she will take care of Preeta. Nidhi wishes that Preeta would never wake up again.

Starring Paras Kalnawat, Adrija Roy, and Baseer Ali as the second-generation leads, the show chronicles the love story of Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand (first-generation leads), filled with ups and downs. Karan and Preeta are separate as Preeta lost her memory; it will be interesting to see how things will turn out to bring them back together.