Kundali Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Preeta Regains Her Memory, Karan Distressed

Kundali Bhagya, the Zee TV show produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms, entertains the audience with interesting ups and downs in the lives of Karan (Shakti Anand) and Preeta (Shraddha Arya). Nidhi conspires against Preeta and decides to make her remember her past memories to harm her with the help of Aarohi.

In the upcoming episode, Aarohi decides to execute Nidhi’s plan. She takes photos from the past in her hand, walks towards Preeta, and bumps into her, causing the photos to fall on the floor. Preeta begs Aarohi’s pardon and tells her that she will pick up the photos. Preeta sees the photos after picking them up, which triggers her brain. She regains her memory but still looks confused.

Preeta screams Karan, and he becomes desperate to meet her. Aarohi gets scared, and she calls Nidhi. Karan approaches Preeta, but Nidhi intervenes and saves Aarohi. Karan is distressed by Nidhi’s actions. Meanwhile, Preeta tells Karan that she saw some photos and is confused about how they were together. Karan is surprised by Preeta’s confession. Before he could talk, Palki’s (Adrija Roy) hands started burning, diverting their attention.

Starring Paras Kalnawat, Adrija Roy, and Baseer Ali as the second-generation leads, the show chronicles the love story of Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand (first-generation leads), filled with ups and downs. Karan and Preeta are separate as Preeta lost her memory; it will be interesting to see how things will turn out to bring them back together.