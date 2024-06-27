Kundali Bhagya Serial Twist: Kavya Asks Help For Palki, Varun Orders To Break Her Friendship

Zee TV’s popular show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen major ups and downs with the interesting plot in the last few days. Now fans can gear up for a major twist when Varun orders Kavya to break her friendship with Palki (Adrija Roy). According to the previous episode, Karan and Preeta (Shraddha Arya) come to meet Palki in the jail, where Shaurya (Baseer Ali) and Shanaya join them. Later, Shaurya expresses his feelings and says because of all the ups and downs, his relationship with Shanaya is severely affected, and so he has decided to break up with her. Shanaya’s heart breaks while Karan (Shakti Anand) and Preeta are shocked.

In the upcoming episode, you will see Shaurya’s shocking statement leave Preeta and Karan in a state of deep shock, and they wonder what’s wrong with him while Shanaya gets scared. In contrast, Varun meets Nidhi and surprises her, saying that because of her help, Palki is in jail. On the other hand, Kavya comes with an earnest request and asks Varun to talk to the narcotics officers and help Palki come out of jail. But Varun orders Kavya to break her friendship with Palki, or he won’t be able to help her. Hearing this, Kavya is shocked.

Starring Paras Kalnawat, Adrija Roy, and Baseer Ali as the second-generation leads, the show chronicles the love story of Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand (first-generation leads), filled with ups and downs.