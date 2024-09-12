Kundali Bhagya Serial Upcoming Story: Oh No! Kareena Advises Nidhi To Separate Karan And Preeta

Kundali Bhagya, the Zee TV television show produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms, the audience has seen major ups and downs in the lives of Karan (Shakti Anand) and Preeta (Shraddha Arya). Shaurya (Baseer Ali) falls in love with Palki (Adrija Roy), and he expresses his feelings in front of her, but Palki ignores him. On the other hand, Shanaya and Shaurya will soon get engaged; however, Shaurya gives less priority to Shanaya, leaving her disappointed. At the same time, Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) and Palki’s kitchen romance leaves Shaurya devastated.

In the upcoming episode, Karan gets confused about what he should wear for Shaurya and Shanaya’s engagement ceremony. While Nidhi helps Karan, Preeta arrives. Preeta picks up a kurta and asks Nidhi if the kurta looks good. Though Nidhi stays silent, Karan questions Preeta if she likes the kurta. If she does, then he will wear that one only, which Nidhi and Kareena see standing still in the same room.

As Preeta and Karan leave the room, Kareena takes a moment and acknowledges the situation in Nidhi’s life. Kareena advises Nidhi to separate Karan or Preeta because if she doesn’t stop what’s going on, then she will have to lose all those things that are hers, leaving Nidhi distressed.

Starring Paras Kalnawat, Adrija Roy, and Baseer Ali as the second-generation leads, the show chronicles the love story of Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand (first-generation leads), filled with ups and downs. Karan and Preeta are separate as Preeta lost her memory; it will be interesting to see how things will turn out to bring them back together.