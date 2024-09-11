Kundali Bhagya Serial Upcoming Story: Palki Advises Shanaya Regarding Shaurya, Rajveer Gets Romantic

Zee TV’s popular show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, keeps the audience on the edge of their seats with major ups and downs. Shaurya (Baseer Ali) gets jealous of Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) because he thinks Rajveer is getting all the love from the family and also has Palki (Adrija Roy). Shaurya takes Nidhi’s help to get close to Palki.

In the upcoming episode, Palki takes time to talk to Shanaya. She expresses her opinion and advises her not to tolerate anyone who misbehaves with you as they don’t deserve you. Palki also highlights that if Shaurya misbehaves with her then he also don’t deserve you. On the other hand, Shaurya conspires against Rajveer and Palki.

Later, Rajveer gets romantic in the kitchen, highlighting that Palki’s beautiful eyes, shyness, red cheeks, and beautiful smile symbolize someone being in love, which Shaurya oversees from a distance, leaving him devastated.

It will be interesting to see what Shaurya’s next move will be.

Starring Paras Kalnawat, Adrija Roy, and Baseer Ali as the second-generation leads, the show chronicles the love story of Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand (first-generation leads), filled with ups and downs. Karan and Preeta are separate as Preeta lost her memory; it will be interesting to see how things will turn out to bring them back together.