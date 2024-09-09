Television | TV Serial Spoilers

In the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, you will see a major drama when Palki ignores Shaurya.

Zee TV’s popular show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, the audience has seen engaging drama revolving around Shaurya’s (Baseer Ali) growing attraction for Palki (Adrija Roy). Daljeet delays Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) and Palki’s wedding.

In the upcoming episode, Shaurya meets Palki and tries to talk to her. However, Palki ignores Shaurya, upon which he questions her why she is taunting him. Palki asks Shaurya about the importance of her in his life. Shaurya expresses his feelings for Palki, calling her important and saying that whenever he sees her, he gets attracted to her. However, Palki doesn’t react and ignores Shaurya’s confession, leaving him devastated.

On the other hand, Nidhi conspires against Preeta (Shraddha Arya). As Preeta comes to keep a few things in the store room, Nidhi traps her in the room. Knowing that Preeta has a fear of darkness, Nidhi takes advantage of this and becomes a ghost, scaring her. At the same time, Nidhi conspires to kill Preeta, and she plants a trishul in the store room. However, Karan (Shakti Anand) arrives upon hearing her noise. Nidhi laughs at Preeta’s condition, which leaves Karan angry, and he shouts at her.

Starring Paras Kalnawat, Adrija Roy, and Baseer Ali as the second-generation leads, the show chronicles the love story of Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand (first-generation leads), filled with ups and downs. Karan and Preeta are separate as Preeta lost her memory; it will be interesting to see how things will turn out to bring them back together.