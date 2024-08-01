Kundali Bhagya Serial Upcoming Twist: Kavya Breaks Down In Tears, Varun Plans New Conspiracy

Ekta Kapoor, under her production house Balaji Telefilms, produced Zee TV’s popular show Kundali Bhagya. The audience sees interesting twists in Preeta (Shraddha Arya) and Karan’s (Shakti Anand) life. After Varun gets exposed by Palki (Adrija Roy), Karan breaks Varun’s marriage with Kavya. Later, Kavya breaks down in tears, expressing her pain in front of Palki and Shanaya. Shaurya (Baseer Ali) confronts Nidhi and asks her to console Kavya. On the other hand, Palki’s mother, Daljeet, asks Preeta and Rajveer to leave her house as she can’t keep them. Later, Palki and Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) come to Luthra’s house for the 50th Anniversary celebration of the Luthra Industry.

In the upcoming episode, Nidhi gets irritated to see Palki and Rajveer at the Luthra family party, while Shaurya also feels jealous. However, Nidhi and Shaurya are happy as Karan will announce Shaurya as the CEO of the Luthra company. Kavya also attends the party, but her heart is in pain. Though she looks pretty all dressed up, her torn eyes highlight her pain. She hides her grief and attends the party.

On the other hand, Varun lies to his real mother, Sherlyn, that nobody knows his true identity. He promises her to snatch everything from them, as this is her mother’s wish. Later, Varun wonders about the next step, and his grandmother suggests he find the Luthra family’s enemy. Varun recalls someone who is not only Preeta and Karan’s enemy but also a common enemy of all his enemies.

Starring Paras Kalnawat, Adrija Roy, and Baseer Ali as the second-generation leads, the show chronicles the love story of Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand (first-generation leads), filled with ups and downs.