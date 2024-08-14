Kundali Bhagya Serial Upcoming Twist: OMG! After Preeta, Varun Kidnaps Kavya To Take Revenge

In Zee TV’s popular show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor under her banner Balaji Telefilms, the audience sees major ups and downs in the lives of Preeta (Shraddha Arya) and Karan (Shakti Arora). Sanjana is shocked to see Kavya in front of her. She calls Varun, showcasing Kavay in front of her. Varun is shocked, and he sees the person he kidnapped is Preeta. He scolds his goons for tagging Preeta as a bomb. He frightens Preeta, but he has no other choice than to keep her.

In the upcoming episode, Varun comes up with another plan to achieve his goal. He somehow trails Kavya and kidnaps her after kidnapping Preeta. On the other hand, Preeta wakes up, but the goons tie her with the rope ok their gunpoint. Preeta gets worried about Kavya.

Varun brings Kavya to his hidden place. He expresses his wish to marry her. Varun shares with her that he is doing all this for his parents. He wants to take revenge on Karan Luthra. Because of him, his father is depressed. Kavya gets scared and cries. Varun forcefully decides to get married to Kavya. Varun’s confessions about his hate and revenge leave Kavya in deep shock.

Starring Paras Kalnawat, Adrija Roy, and Baseer Ali as the second-generation leads, the show chronicles the love story of Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand (first-generation leads), filled with ups and downs.