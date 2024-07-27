Kundali Bhagya Serial Upcoming Twist: Palki Exposes Varun, Karan And Kavya Shocked

In Zee TV‘s popular show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, the audience has seen a nail-biting drama with Varun kidnapping Alia. Rakhi questions Kavya about Varun’s disappearance. On the other hand, Palki (Adrija Roy) and Preeta (Shraddha Arya) worry about Alia’s safety as the goons take her with them. Later, Varun returns to Luthra’s house for the Sangeet Ceremony. And he tries to persuade everyone with his father’s fake kidnapping in London. However, Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) reveals that Varun’s story sounds fake, but if things are likely to be true, they can get help from a reliable source.

In the upcoming episode, you will see Palki and Preeta somehow free themselves. They soon come to Luthra’s house to save Kavya. On the other hand, Varun’s fake mother shakes hands with Nidhi to dismiss Preeta from their way. Meanwhile, the kidnapping matter creates chaos amidst the Sangeet ceremony.

Later, Varun tries to run away from Sangeet, pretending to save his father. But Rajveer and Shaurya (Baseer Ali) stop him as if they know Varun’s true intentions. Palki, in frustration, reveals to Kavya that Varun is not a good person. Upon this, Kavya requests Palki to stop as she is getting married to Varun. Palki makes a shocking revelation that Varun is already married, and his first wife’s name is Alia. Hearing this, Karan (Shakti Anand) gets into deep shock while Kavya, in shock, does not understand anything. Housemates feel betrayed and shocked. At the same, Shaurya becomes furious.

Starring Paras Kalnawat, Adrija Roy, and Baseer Ali as the second-generation leads, the show chronicles the love story of Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand (first-generation leads), filled with ups and downs.