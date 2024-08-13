Kundali Bhagya Serial Upcoming Twist: Sanjana Gets Preeta Kidnapped, Varun Shocked

Zee TV’s popular show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, the audience sees major ups and downs in the lives of Preeta (Shraddha Arya) and Karan (Shakti Anand). Shaurya (Baseer Ali) gets pissed after seeing Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) on the CEO’s chair, upon which Nidh asks him to keep calm for now. Palki (Adrija Roy) brings lunch for Rajveer, and they both spend quality time together. Later, Sanjana orders her goons to kidnap Kavya from the changing room.

In the upcoming episode, Varun’s goons mistakenly go inside Preeta’s changing room, and they make her unconscious using anesthetics. They take Preeta in a wheelchair and wrap her face with a cloth. Sanjana becomes happy and shares the good news of the plan’s execution with Varun.

Soon, the goons reach the place Varun called them. In contrast, Sanjana spots Kavya in front of her, leaving her in shock. She calls Varun and questions about the kidnapped person, and then she shows Kavya walking on the street on a video call. Varun gets terrified thinking about the unknown person. Varun is shocked to see Preeta. He scolds his goons, emphasizing that Preeta is a bomb, as because of her, he was beaten at the Luthra house.

It will be interesting to see what Varun will do next.

Starring Paras Kalnawat, Adrija Roy, and Baseer Ali as the second-generation leads, the show chronicles the love story of Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand (first-generation leads), filled with ups and downs.